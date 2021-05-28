The Yankees get a big bat back in the lineup for the weekend set against Detroit.

On Friday the Yankees announced Giancarlo Stanton has been reinstated from the 10-day IL.

Stanton was placed on the injured list on May 17 with a quad strain. He’s off to a good start, slashing .282/.347/.534 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.

The Yankees host the Tigers this weekend.