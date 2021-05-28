Gerrit Cole
The New York Yankees spend the weekend in Detroit after an injury-riddled week and tough Blue Jays series.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees had a bittersweet Thursday. They split a doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays, but not before getting decimated by rookie Alek Manoah. Hopefully, a three-game weekend tilt with the last-place Detroit Tigers rights the ship.

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox won Thursday to stay in first and second place, respectively. That leaves the Yankees remaining in third, but only two games out of first.

Game Info

New York Yankees (29-21) @ Detroit Tigers (19-31)
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.81 ERA)
vs.
Tigers: Casey Mize (3-3, 3.42 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Yankees: -1.5

