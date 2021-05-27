What a moment!

Obi Toppin grew up a Knicks fan. When he was drafted by his hometown team, the emotions were as real as it gets.

So when the electric crowd at Madison Square Garden chanted his name on Wednesday night, his mother understandably couldn’t contain her emotions.

We’re all in for Toppin being a star for his Knicks. What a dream come true!

