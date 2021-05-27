The Mets and Rockies will play two on Thursday.

The Mets had a game postponed because of rain? Surprise! The team with the fewest games played in the National League East gets to play two on what was supposed to be a getaway day at Citi Field.

Marcus Stroman will take the bump against German Marquez in Game One at 12:10, a terrific pitching matchup. The second game’s start time will follow the conclusion of the first contest.

At this point the Mets have three hopes for today’s two games:

Actually play the games (no more weather)

Win

Stay healthy

Game One

Game Info

Colorado Rockies (19-30) @ New York Mets (22-20)

Start Time: 12:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Rockies: German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA)

Odds

Rockies Lineup

Let's play two today! Here's your Game 1 starters👇 pic.twitter.com/gDUqPew083 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2021

Mets Lineup

Game Two

Game Info

Start Time: TBD

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.01 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 7.32 ERA)

Odds

Rockies Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD