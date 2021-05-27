The Mets and Rockies will play two on Thursday.
The Mets had a game postponed because of rain? Surprise! The team with the fewest games played in the National League East gets to play two on what was supposed to be a getaway day at Citi Field.
Marcus Stroman will take the bump against German Marquez in Game One at 12:10, a terrific pitching matchup. The second game’s start time will follow the conclusion of the first contest.
At this point the Mets have three hopes for today’s two games:
- Actually play the games (no more weather)
- Win
- Stay healthy
Game One
Game Info
Colorado Rockies (19-30) @ New York Mets (22-20)
Start Time: 12:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Rockies: German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA)
vs.
Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA)
Odds
Rockies Lineup
Let's play two today!
Here's your Game 1 starters👇 pic.twitter.com/gDUqPew083
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2021
Mets Lineup
Game 1 starters. #LGM pic.twitter.com/SEOYI4jGqA
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 27, 2021
Game Two
Game Info
Start Time: TBD
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.01 ERA)
vs.
Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 7.32 ERA)
Odds
Rockies Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
