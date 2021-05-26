The Hawks and Knicks are playing each other in what might be the most intriguing matchup of the first round. They are two evenly-matched teams with ascending stars who are making their first trip to the postseason with their current cores. This is a matchup we might see year in and year out in the Eastern Conference.

Let’s jump into our three top Hawks vs. Knicks Game 2 prop picks for this NBA postseason matchup.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prop Picks (May 26, 2021)

Trae Young Under 9.5 Assists (-105)

The Knicks are trying to turn Trae Young into a one-dimension player in this series. That’s not easy to do, but it’s probably the best way to slow him down. In Game 1, they tried to make him a scorer and not a passer, but Young was still able to dish out double-digit assists.

In Game 2, look for the Knicks to double down on this strategy even more. Sure, they might make some minor adjustments to their pick-and-roll coverages, but the overall game plan is going to stay the same — make Trae Young a scorer. Even his old coach, Lloyd Pierce, says that this is the best way to try and contain him.

RJ Barrett 3+ Made Threes (+210)

Julius Randle is receiving most of the criticism for the Knicks’ performance in Game 1. He’s the star and he needs to show up for those game, but let’s not overlook RJ Barrett’s underwhelming game. He recorded a double-double, which looks nice on paper, but he was just 6-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-6 from deep.

Much like his team, Barrett usually finds a way to bounce back after a tough game. The last three times Barrett has only hit one or fewer three-pointers, he responded by hitting 50% of his threes in his next game. His over-under on threes is set to 1.5 (-158), but we think it’s a good idea to go even bigger. There are great odds on Barrett to hit 3+ threes (+210), 4+ threes (+610), and 5+ threes (+1750) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Julius Randle to Record a Double-Double (+100)

Even money on Julius Randle to notch a double-double in Game 2? Yes, please. Even on one of his worst nights of the season, Randle had no issue grabbing 10 boards and scoring 10 points. No one expects Randle to play as badly as he did in Game 1, which means the chances of him grabbing a double-double are worth the risk here.

It’s also worth noting that Randle is +1200 to get a triple-double. That’s obviously a much bigger risk with a better reward, but triple-doubles are going to be tough to come by in this series. Both teams play slow, limiting the number of possessions in the game.

