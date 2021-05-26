The Mets have added depth to the outfield amid a number of injuries, trading for Billy McKinney of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The injuries have piled on for the Mets — one of the latest health-related setbacks involves outfielder Johneshwy Fargas, who collided with the fence in Monday night’s loss to Colorado.

To combat the issue, the Mets have traded for Brewers outfielder Billy McKinney, giving up left-hander Pedro Quintana in the process. Quintana signed a minor league deal with New York back in January.

McKinney had played 40 games for Milwaukee this season, hitting three home runs with six RBIs through 100 plate appearances while recording a slash line of .207/.260/.359/.619.

The Mets have yet to reveal the role McKinney will initially assume, but given the injuries to Fargas, Brandon Nimmo, and Kevin Pillar, along with Cameron Maybin’s immense struggles since coming over to Queens earlier this month (0-for-21 with the team), McKinney could be in the starting lineup as soon as possible.

In other news, the Mets have placed right-hander Jordan Yamamoto on the 60-day injured list after he left Sunday’s start against the Marlins with right shoulder soreness. The ballclub was expected to make this move, but it’s unclear why he’s going on the 60-day IL instead of just the 10- or 15-day list.

The Sunday start was Yamamoto’s first with the Mets, and ironically enough, it was against his former team — Jordan made 18 combined starts for Miami from 2019-20. He ultimately allowed six hits and four earned runs while walking and striking out two batters each through four innings.