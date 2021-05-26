Robert Saleh is one of the many in attendance to see the Knicks take on the Hawks Wednesday night at The Garden.

Playoff basketball is back at Madison Square Garden, and to celebrate the occasion, a familiar face for Jets fans is in the stands.

Newly hired head coach Robert Saleh is in attendance to see the Knicks attempt to defeat the Hawks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. This comes in the midst of Saleh’s first OTA period with his new organization.

robert saleh is here at the knicks game pic.twitter.com/NoW0RirkKT — charles (crying online) mcdonald (@FourVerts) May 27, 2021

The Knicks, in their first postseason game since 2013, came up short in Game 1 Sunday thanks to a go-ahead shot by Hawks guard Trae Young in the waning seconds. Atlanta ultimately won the matchup by a score of 107-105 in front of 15,000 fans at The Garden.

Game 2 is a must-win for New York — there’s no chance Tom Thibodeau’s squad wants to head down to Atlanta with a 2-0 deficit in the series.