The Hawks, and more specifically Trae Young, took the life out of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, but the Knicks won’t be an easy out in this first round. Julius Randle is fresh off of his Most Improved Player award and he should be motivated to have a big game.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Hawks vs. Knicks betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds

Here is the current line on Hawks vs. Knicks Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-113) // +110 // O 213 (-109)

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-108) // -132 // U 213 (-113)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Hawks-Knicks matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $200

40-1 NBA ODDS! BET NOW

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $5 to win $200 on any NBA postseason game.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Over 40.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

Resiliency is the one word we can use to describe the 2020-21 Knicks and no player resembles that more than Julius Randle. After a dreadful performance in Game 1, Randle is going to need to flip the switch in Game 2. Whether he does it as a scorer or facilitator doesn’t really matter, Randle simply needs to do more.

Remember, Randle averaged more than 37 points per game against Atlanta in the regular season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him eclipse 30 points in this game. If that’s the case, he’s going to fly by this multi-stat wager.

Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and bet $1, win $100 guaranteed on any Heat vs. Bucks or Clippers vs. Mavs postseason matchup.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $100 GUARANTEED BONUS

NBA PLAYOFFS PROMO BET NOW

Bets We Like With A Hawks Win

Trae Young Over 24.5 Points (-143)

OK, well if there was any worry about how Trae Young would show up in his first playoffs, he put those worries to bed on Sunday. Young’s game-winner and 13 fourth-quarter points led the Hawks to a crucial Game 1 victory.

The Knicks are going to have to make some minor adjustments, but we expect the game plan on defending Young to stay largely the same. Look for the Knicks to try and force Young into scoring. They don’t want him to get his teammates involved from behind the arc and on lobs. They are going to dare Young into shooting all night long. He is going to fly by this total.

Click here to get FOX Bet and grab 76-1 odds on the Sixers to beat the Wizards in New Jersey and here in Pennsylvania.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Pick

There is so little to choose between these two teams. Although they are built a bit differently, the Hawks and Knicks are almost mirror images of one another. Both teams feature young stars who are getting their first crack at the playoffs with a few seasoned veterans sprinkled into the bunch. Even with the loss in Game 1, the Knicks are 45-27-1 ATS this season. It’s going to be difficult for the Hawks to sweep these first two games on the road. New York was been excellent at home during the regular season (25-11).

Pick: Knicks -2.5

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW