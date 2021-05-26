Callaway banned through at least next season by Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday.

In February, former Mets manager and Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway was accused of of sexual misconduct by five women.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball dropped the hammer on him.

Callaway, 46, has been placed on Major League Baseball’s ineligible list through at least two years following an MLB investigation into harassment allegations against him. The Angels subsequently terminated his relationship with the organization.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted,” Manfred said in a statement. “We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations [DOI] in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different clubs. The clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses.

“Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.”

The earliest Callaway would be eligible to apply for reinstatement after the 2022 season.

The Angels organization tweeted the following statement:

Today the #Angels released the following statement regarding Mickey Callaway. pic.twitter.com/0ERw3bGQYi — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 26, 2021

The owner of the Cleveland Indians also provided comment:

Statement from Cleveland owner Paul Dolan on the Mickey Callaway news pic.twitter.com/Y1xFDGYVCX — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 26, 2021

For his part, Callaway has reportedly issued his own statement.

Mickey Callaway has been placed on MLB’s ineligible list following its investigation over his alleged sexual misconduct. Here’s a statement from Callaway, passed along by a spokesperson … pic.twitter.com/Y4DpHNtR1P — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 26, 2021

Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic were the first to report the story in February.