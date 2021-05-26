Mickey Callaway
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Callaway banned through at least next season by Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday.

Tab Bamford

In February, former Mets manager and Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway was accused of of sexual misconduct by five women.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball dropped the hammer on him.

Callaway, 46, has been placed on Major League Baseball’s ineligible list through at least two years following an MLB investigation into harassment allegations against him. The Angels subsequently terminated his relationship with the organization.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted,” Manfred said in a statement. “We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations [DOI] in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different clubs. The clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses.

“Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.”

The earliest Callaway would be eligible to apply for reinstatement after the 2022 season.

The Angels organization tweeted the following statement:

The owner of the Cleveland Indians also provided comment:

For his part, Callaway has reportedly issued his own statement.

Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic were the first to report the story in February.

 

