When it rains it pours. The New York Mets say that elbow soreness is the reason for Noah Syndergaard’s early exit.

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but there may be a slight hiccup in his progress. He was scheduled to go four or five innings in his second rehab start on Tuesday but came out after one due to elbow soreness.

RHP Noah Syndergaard was removed from tonight’s game with St. Lucie after 1.0 inning for precautionary reasons due to right elbow soreness. pic.twitter.com/45C9GDGTTM — New York Mets (@Mets) May 25, 2021

General manager Zack Scott told reporters on Monday that they were hoping for a return to the big leagues by mid-June for Syndergaard. It’s unclear if and how this will affect that timeline.

It goes from bad to worse for the Mets when it comes to injuries. They have 16 players on the injured list and they are being hit hard from all sides — the lineup, rotation, bullpen, etc.

The Mets are still waiting for offseason acquisition Carlos Carrasco to make his season debut as well. Carrasco is dealing with a hamstring injury that may keep him out until June or July.

The fact that they are keeping their heads above float in the NL East is as surprising as it is impressive. The Mets are 21-20 entering Tuesday night’s game with the Colorado Rockies.