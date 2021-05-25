Mets centerfielder Johneshwy Fargas will reportedly hit an injured list that’s currently filled to the brim.

More Mets players on the injured list?

Yes, that’s right. It’s an IL that didn’t seem like it could get any larger, but that’s reportedly what’s occurring for New York.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Mets will be placing centerfielder Johneshwy Fargas on the list — this follows his collision with the outfield fence during Monday night’s loss to Colorado.

#Mets injuries continue. Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas will go on the IL, but perhaps not until tomorrow, source confirms. The team may make an outside move to fill the roster spot and is also considering internal options. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 25, 2021

In the midst of the 3-2 defeat, Fargas was 0-for-1 prior to his exit. He’s played seven games for the major league ballclub amid health-related setbacks to both Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, who are two of the individuals on the eye-popping injured list.

But unfortunately, the injuries don’t stop there.

Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets will likely be putting right-hander Jordan Yamamoto on the IL as well. Yamamoto exited Sunday’s loss to Miami with shoulder soreness after giving up six hits and four earned runs through four innings.

The Mets are also likely to place Jordan Yamamoto on the injured list today, which would give them 17 IL'd players. https://t.co/W5CZRLaNMP — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 25, 2021

This move would lead to the Mets possessing 17 players on the injured list.

And as if it couldn’t become any worse, general manager Zack Scott spoke with the media Monday and revealed righty Carlos Carrasco wouldn’t return from his torn hamstring until late June or early July. Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil (both dealing with hamstring strains) may not return until late June either.

Jacob deGrom, however, is set to return from injury (right side tightness) and start against the Rockies Tuesday night.