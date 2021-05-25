Trae Young is public enemy No. 1 in New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio is joining his constituents in calling out the Atlanta star.

Stop hunting for fouls and play basketball. That’s the sentiment of most New Yorkers when asked about Trae Young and Mayor Bill de Blasio is no different. Young is the biggest sports villain in the Big Apple after beating the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

NYC Mayor de Blasio, while wearing a NY Knicks hat, shades ATL Hawks’ star Trae Young: “Stop hunting for fouls.” pic.twitter.com/i5TcB7AIoz — The Recount (@therecount) May 25, 2021

“This is about basketball and I have an important official announcement. This is very serious. I want to get out this message,” de Blasio said as he wore his Knicks cap. “Trae Young, on behalf of the people of New York City and anyone who cares about actually playing basketball the right way, stop hunting for fouls, Trae.”

Knicks fans are all over Young after his heroics in Game 1. He went to the charity stripe nine times in the fourth quarter, canning all nine attempts. New Yorkers are devising all kinds of harebrained schemes to throw Young off his game, including a “bird defense” of sorts.

Ironically, Knicks fans couldn’t get enough of this kind of basketball when it was Immanuel Quickley doing it at the beginning of the season. The only difference is Young is better at it and he’s doing it in the playoffs.

Mayor de Blasio goes on to quote Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, which seems odd while he’s wearing a Knicks hat, but we know he has split allegiances. He was rocking Nets gear last week in an effort to get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

THIS JUST IN: guess who’s joining us to set up a #COVID vaccine site outside @barclayscenter? Thank you to the @BrooklynNets for getting in the game to get New Yorkers vaccinated. Tune in for more. https://t.co/vL7jQKHX9N pic.twitter.com/7vC29uu8bs — City of New York (@nycgov) May 18, 2021

And if de Blasio really is a Nets fan too, how is he complaining when he roots for James Harden? He made a living off of drawing ticky-tack fouls and he’s still one of the best in the NBA to do it.