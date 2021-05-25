The Isles go for the knock-out on Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, the NHL announced the start times of three games on Wednesday’s slate of playoff contests.
The start time of Game 6 of the first round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders has been set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSN in the U.S.
The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. The winner of the series will face the Boston Bruins in the second round.
