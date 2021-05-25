Jacob deGrom returns from injury to face the struggling Rockies at Citi Field.

The Mets have been in survival mode for the last couple weeks because of injuries. Their lineup is still missing some key pieces and the weekend set in Miami didn’t go as well as planned. But they’re still in first place (by one game) and host the Rockies again on Tuesday.

But hope has arrived. Taking the mound for Tuesday’s game: Jacob deGrom, back from the IL and ready to resume his dominance.

The Rockies will counter with a pitcher who is also coming off the IL. Kyle Freeland will make his 2021 debut at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Game Info

Colorado Rockies (19-29) @ New York Mets (21-20)

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.68 ERA)

Odds

Game Props:

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (+100)

Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (+100) Rockies Total Runs: Over-1.5 (-157), Under-1.5 (+133)

Over-1.5 (-157), Under-1.5 (+133) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (-118), No (-105)

Yes (-118), No (-105) Rockies to Score First and Win: Yes (+370), No (-530)

Yes (+370), No (-530) First Team to Score: Mets (-162), Rockies (+135)

