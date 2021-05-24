Jordan Yamamoto had a rough showing during Sunday’s Mets loss to the Marlins. Some fans responded in a terrible way.

Not a great look for Mets fans, to say the least.

Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto didn’t put together his best outing Sunday in Miami. Amid a 5-1 loss, Yamamoto allowed six hits and four earned runs through four innings, which encompassed a five-run inning for the Marlins in the bottom of the second.

In response, fans harassed Yamamoto’s wife, Madison, with insulting tweets.

Madison and Jordan have thus addressed the issue.

Wow, from love to now hate so fast Mets fans. As my phones blowing up with nasty tweets..I just want to remind you that we’re human. I am a WIFE, cheering on her husband. No matter the runs. Your passion for the game is great and all, but stay classy. 🤙🏼 — Madison Yamamoto (@madiyamamoto) May 23, 2021

Mets Twitter has no chill. It’s unfortunate https://t.co/OayJnXDAzc — The 7 Line (@The7Line) May 24, 2021

Yes, Mets fans who engaged in this behavior must take a step back. Bad outings are bad outings — they don’t provide you with a valid reason to harass a pitcher’s wife.

Yamamoto was obviously upset with himself following his first-ever start with the Mets which, ironically, was against his former ballclub. Jordan started 18 combined games with Miami from 2019-20. The righty was additionally dealing with shoulder soreness.

Jordan Yamamoto is disappointed in his performance today: "I'm trying to give my team the best chance, and I let them down today" pic.twitter.com/Tz33U9dYcM — SNY (@SNYtv) May 23, 2021

“[The shoulder soreness happened] in the third or fourth inning…through all that, I just wanted to pitch,” he said in the postgame press conference. “I’m trying to give my team the best chance and I let them down today.”

It’s unclear if Yamamoto’s next start will be with the major league ballclub or Triple-A Syracuse. Jordan has started three games for Syracuse this year and has conjured up an 0-1 record with a 3.72 ERA and 1.655 WHIP through 9.2 total innings pitched.

With Jacob deGrom (right side tightness) expected to return from the injured list Tuesday and Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco eventually returning from injury as well, expect Yamamoto to potentially go back to the minors at some point.