Some good news — and some not ideal updates from the Mets’ GM on Monday.

New York Mets GM Zack Scott spoke with the media on Monday and offered some updates on the health of his long list of wounded players.

First baseman Pete Alonso sounds like he “should be a relatively quick return” from his injury. He is eligible to come off the IL on Saturday. That’s great news; James McCann is playing first base on Monday night against Atlanta.

Unfortunately, it sounds like pitcher Jordan Yamamoto will head on the IL after a rough start on Sunday. That move appears to be in time to offset the return of the Mets’ ace, Jacob deGrom, who is set to return to the mound at Citi Field against the Braves on Tuesday.

According to Scott, Seth Lugo is on pace to return to the team soon. He is eligible to come off the IL on May 31.

The timelines for a few other injuries weren’t as good.

Carlos Carrasco will be out until “late June or early July.” Meanwhile, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil are both dealing with what Scott described as serious hamstring issues. It might be late June for them as well, according to Scott.

Finally, Albert Almora has progressed to the point of playing catch. Luis Guillorme could start a rehab assignment as early as next week.