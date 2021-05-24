new york mets
Can the Mets get back on the right track against the Rockies following two consecutive losses to the Marlins this past weekend?

The Mets are, to say the least, pretty depleted at the moment. Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil, Kevin Pillar, and Jacob deGrom are currently on the injured list with various health-related setbacks. However, the team’s ace is reportedly expected to return Tuesday against the Rockies.

But before that, the Mets will return to Citi Field and commence a four-game series with Colorado Monday night. After going 3-6 on the most recent nine-game road trip, can New York get back on track with a successful seven-game homestand?

Game Info

Colorado Rockies (18-29) @ New York Mets (21-19)
Monday, May 24, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.96 ERA)
vs.
Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.97 ERA)

Odds

Game Props:

  • Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+100), Under-3.5 (-115)
  • Rockies Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-148), Under-2.5 (+128)
  • Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+165), No (-210)
  • Rockies to Score First and Win: Yes (+190), No (-245)
  • First Team to Score: Rockies (-129), Mets (+108)

Rockies Lineup

Mets Lineup

TBD

