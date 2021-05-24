Corey Kluber
Courtesy Twitter: @yankees

This is what happens when you throw a no-hitter. 

Tab Bamford

To very little surprise, Yankees starter Corey Kluber was named Co-AL Player of the Week on Monday.

Kluber’s week was punctuated by a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers on the night they gave away a bobblehead doll of him in a Rangers uniform. Oops!

He shared the honor with Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter of his own last week. Fernando Tatis, Jr., shared Co-NL Player of the Week honors with Atlanta’s Austin Riley, who will face the Mets at Citi Field this week.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU