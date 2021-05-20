The Rangers were on the receiving end of a no-hitter for the second time this season.

Box scores tell a unique story. The morning after a no-hitter, you can look at it and see the zeroes.

But how did we get there? What pitches were thrown to get the outs? Who made special plays in the field behind the pitcher to preserve the no-no? And how did the catcher work with his pitcher to achieve the historic performance?

Thanks to MLB.com’s Video Room, we can watch every out from Corey Kluber’s amazing performance.