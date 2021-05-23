Trae Young and the Hawks are going to have to contend with 15,000 New York Knicks fans who are chomping at the bit for playoff basketball.

New York Knicks fans have been waiting nearly a decade for a return to the NBA Playoffs and it’s finally here. The fans had a lot of energy as they piled into Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

Trae Young’s father, Ray Young, posted a video of fans chanting “Let’s go Knicks!” just outside the building. It’s safe to assume there are going to be a few of those throughout the night.

It’s hard to explain unless you’re in the 🔥🔥🔥…..I Love it 🏀❤️😤 pic.twitter.com/lofAz71uGk — Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) May 23, 2021

Ray Young is loving the energy, even if these fans are about to start giving his son a very hard time. The Hawks and their fanbase have to be experiencing the same feelings as the Knicks. They are a young team that has finally broken through to the playoffs for the first time in a while.

The only difference is the Knicks are going to have 15,000 of their screaming fans in the building for Game 1. The Hawks will have to wait for Game 3 before they can play in front of their home crowd.

This will be the first time the Knicks are playing in front of this many fans since pre-COVID-19. They were up to 2,000 fans by the end of this season, but that number is up to 15,000 for the playoffs. Even though it won’t be full capacity, the roof might pop off with a Knicks win.

Playoff basketball is back with a vengeance in New York.