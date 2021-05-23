Can the Mets pick up a Sunday afternoon win and claim the series in Miami?
After spoiling the debut of the Marlins’ new City Connect jerseys on Friday, the Mets watched a walk-off home run ruin their Saturday.
But the Mets, who somehow are still clinging to first place by 2.5 games, can earn a series win with a Sunday matinee victory. At this point, I think we’d all be happy if they can get out of a series without putting anyone else on the IL, too.
A plot twist: Jordan Yamamoto, who was DFA’s by the Marlins in January, will reportedly start against his former team for the Mets on Sunday. We’re all in for a revenge game!
Game Info
New York Mets (21-18) @ Miami Marlins (21-24)
Sunday, May 23, 2021 – 1:10 PM EDT
TV: WPIX
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Jordan Yamamoto (1-0, 3.38 ERA)
vs.
Marlins: Cody Poteet (1-0, 1.80 ERA)
Odds
Mets Lineup
TBD
Marlins Lineup
TBD
