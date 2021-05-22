The Mets will look to win their second consecutive game against the division-rival Marlins this Saturday afternoon.

The Bench Mob came through for the Mets Friday night in Miami.

In the top of the 12th inning, with the game tied at three, Khalil Lee doubled with two men on to drive Dom Smith in and give the Mets a one-run lead. Johneshwy Fargas subsequently tripled two more runs in and tried to stretch it to an inside-the-park home run but was tagged out at home.

After Aaron Loup’s two allowed runs in the bottom of the 12th made it a 6-5 game (still in favor of the Mets), Jacob Barnes came in and sealed the deal for New York.

The Mets thus improved to 21-17, remain atop the National League East, and will continue their three-game series against Miami Saturday afternoon.

Game Info

New York Mets (21-17) @ Miami Marlins (20-24)

Saturday, May 22, 2021 – 4:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: TBD (xx-xx, X.XX ERA)

vs.

Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 3.12 ERA)

Odds

Mets Lineup

TBD

Marlins Lineup

TBD