Pete Alonso joins a wide-ranged injured list. The star Mets first baseman is headed there for 10 days, retroactive to May 19.

Once again, we have a New York Mets injured list placement.

On Friday, prior to the team’s road matchup with the Miami Marlins, the ballclub revealed Pete Alonso would be heading to the 10-day IL with a right hand sprain. This comes after the first baseman didn’t take part in Wednesday’s series finale against Atlanta — it was Pete’s first missed game of the season.

Sam McWilliams has been reinstated from the Minor League IL Daniel Zamora has been designated for assignment — New York Mets (@Mets) May 21, 2021

The placement is retroactive to May 19, so there’s a chance Alonso is back by the end of this month.

Manager Luis Rojas revealed following Wednesday’s heartbreaking loss to the Braves that Alonso was unavailable during that matchup due to hand soreness. Alonso was hit when the team faced the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this month — Rojas and the team believe this setback stems from that event and they wanted to give him some time off before reassessing the situation Friday.

Mets reliever Tommy Hunter additionally hits the injured list with lower back pain.

Both Alonso and Hunter join an injured list that includes, well, a notable chunk of the roster, to say the least. Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Jacob deGrom, J.D. Davis, and Kevin Pillar are all unavailable as of right now. You can include starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco on that list as well — both have yet to take the mound this season.

Who will replace Alonso at first base?

For the Friday night meeting with the Marlins, the Mets have chosen Brandon Drury, who was recently selected from Triple-A Syracuse.

Dom Smith additionally carries experience at first base and the Mets actually fielded him at that spot amid Alonso’s Wednesday night absence. Maybe he’ll see some time there while Pete remains unavailable.

Mets lineup at Miami: pic.twitter.com/zxxPzgNzun — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 21, 2021