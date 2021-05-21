Yankees legend and current Marlins manager says there’s something wrong that needs to change.

After Thursday’s game, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly was asked about the record number of no-hitters that have been thrown thus far in 2021.

Corey Kluber’s no-hitter in Texas was the sixth of the season already (seven if you include Madison Bumgarner’s seven inning no-hitter in a double header). The conversation in and around the game continues to become louder that the addition to true outcomes has led us to a place where there isn’t as much action on the bases; teams have become dependent on walks and home runs to score.

Mattingly’s response was as candid as you would expect from the Yankees legend. Strikeout rates are at another all-time high and batting averages are down this season.

Here are Mattingly’s comments from Thursday:

Had to grab this and post from yesterday’s pre game. Marlins Manager Don Mattingly on all of the no-hitters being thrown. Candid. pic.twitter.com/TFo8Um04pf — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) May 21, 2021

Mattingly is certainly a subject matter expert when it comes to hitting. During his storied Yankees career, Mattingly batted .307 over 1,785 games in 14 years. From 1984-86, Mattingly slashed .340/.382/.560 with 656 hits in 474 games, including a 1984 AL batting championship (.343).

The Marlins begin a weekend series with the Mets on Friday.