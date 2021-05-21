Yankees legend and current Marlins manager says there’s something wrong that needs to change. 

Tab Bamford

After Thursday’s game, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly was asked about the record number of no-hitters that have been thrown thus far in 2021.

Corey Kluber’s no-hitter in Texas was the sixth of the season already (seven if you include Madison Bumgarner’s seven inning no-hitter in a double header). The conversation in and around the game continues to become louder that the addition to true outcomes has led us to a place where there isn’t as much action on the bases; teams have become dependent on walks and home runs to score.

Mattingly’s response was as candid as you would expect from the Yankees legend. Strikeout rates are at another all-time high and batting averages are down this season.

Here are Mattingly’s comments from Thursday:

Mattingly is certainly a subject matter expert when it comes to hitting. During his storied Yankees career, Mattingly batted .307 over 1,785 games in 14 years. From 1984-86, Mattingly slashed .340/.382/.560 with 656 hits in 474 games, including a 1984 AL batting championship (.343).

The Marlins begin a weekend series with the Mets on Friday.

