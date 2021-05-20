CC Sabathia, New York Yankees
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CC joins the growing list that do not approve of the White Sox manager.

Tab Bamford

On Monday, Yermin Mercedes of the White Sox took a swing that has turned into a fairly significant controversy.

He launched a 46 mph pitch on a 3-0 count from Minnesota’s Willians Astudillo over the centerfield fence. The Sox were winning 15-4 in the ninth inning when Mercedes went yard.

After the game, Sox manager Tony La Russa openly criticized arguably his best bat thus far. La Russa said Mercedes missed a take sign, and pointed to everyone’s favorite unwritten rules when saying there would be consequences for swinging at the pitch.

La Russa doubled down the next day, and has since responded to comments from Lance Lynn by saying “He has a locker, I have an office.”

Other players, including Mets pitchers Marcus Stroman and Trevor May, have weighed in on La Russa’s approach.

Now, former Yankees star CC Sabathia let him have it.

