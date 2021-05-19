Shut up an play? NO WAY!

Over the past 24 hours, a lot has been said about the unwritten rules of baseball that continue to plague the game from a marketing perspective.

Manny Machado’s slide against the Cardinals over the weekend was buzz worthy, but the fiasco that the Tony La Russa, Yermin Mercedes and Minnesota Twins situation has become has brought the conversation back to the forefront of the game.

On Wednesday morning, two Mets pitchers chimed in on Twitter.

No showing emotion towards your OWN bench because announcers will say you’re trying to show the other team up. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 19, 2021

Stroman has never subscribed to playing the game quietly, and May has a strong personal brand as well. They’re far from alone in the conversation; White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson commented on Instagram in support of Mercedes’ home run off Twins catcher Willians Astudillo in the ninth inning on Monday.

What’s your take? Should we “let the kids play” or should they “act professional” when they do something big?

Maybe you’re a shimmy guy…🤔😂🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tXabPdM7RL — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 19, 2021