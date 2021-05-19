The Mets will reportedly place Taijuan Walker on the 10-day injured list after he exited Monday’s game with left side tightness.

Another day, another New York Met hitting the injured list.

According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the Mets will be placing right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker on the IL. This comes after Walker exited his Monday start against the Atlanta Braves with left side tightness following just three innings of work.

The placement will occur after Tuesday reports stated Walker’s MRI came back clean — thus, this could all just be a precautionary move by the major league ballclub.

The move will further increase the number of Mets players on the injured list to 14. Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, and Kevin Pillar are all on the list as well. Starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco are additionally unavailable at this time due to injury.

Walker allowed just one hit and zero earned runs while striking out two batters and walking none in his abbreviated outing Monday night. The Mets bullpen, however, stepped up thereafter and propelled New York to a 3-1 win over Atlanta to snap a then-three-game losing streak (the Rays swept the Mets in Tampa this past weekend).

Sean Reid-Foley, Jeurys Familia, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz combined for two allowed hits, one allowed earned run, six strikeouts, and one walk through six innings after Walker’s exit Monday.

It’s unclear when exactly Taijuan’s next start will be. In an attempt to complete the sweep over the division-rival Braves, the Mets will send lefty David Peterson to the mound Wednesday night.