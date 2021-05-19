The 2021 NBA season is over and the draft is right around the corner. Let’s take a look ahead with another full first-round mock draft.

1. Houston Rockets

Cade Cunningham, PG, Oklahoma State

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Cade Cunningham is going to be the No. 1 pick. No one is passing on him. Let’s keep it moving.

2. Detroit Pistons

Evan Mobley, C, USC

The draft starts at pick No. 2. The Pistons need help at every position, which means they are going to go with the best available here. Evan Mobley’s high upside on both ends of the court is tough to pass up.

3. Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

Jalen Suggs is a polished point guard who can step on an NBA floor and contribute immediately. He has the poise and finishing ability to become a top guard in the league.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League Ignite

The Cavaliers almost can’t go with a ball-dominant guard at this pick. They are invested in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Jonathan Kuminga brings upside on the wing to Cleveland.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite

The Oklahoma City Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander locked in as their point guard of the future. However, he could make a nice pairing in the backcourt with Jalen Green, who averaged 17.9 points on 46/37/83 shooting splits in 15 G League games.

6.Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State

Length, Athleticism, switchability on defense. These are all things that teams look for in a defender. Scottie Barnes might need some time to develop his offensive game, but Golden State is a place where he won’t need to score a ton of points.

7. Toronto Raptors

Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee

Keon Johnson seems like a perfect fit for Nick Nurse’s helter-skelter defensive scheme. Although the Raptors are going to be disappointed with their 2020-21 season, they won’t be disappointed with this pick.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga

Even though this might feel like a slight reach for the Pelicans on Corey Kispert, he fills a void for New Orleans. The Pels were 26th in the NBA from three-point range last season and Kispert is the best shooter in the draft.

9. Sacramento Kings

Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas

Moses Moody would be joining a crowded backcourt in Sacramento that includes De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. With that said, he can play off the ball and he’s a fantastic defender. It’s impossible for an NBA team to have too many ballhandlers.

10 Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)

Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

The Orlando Magic are a franchise in need of a jolt. Davion Mitchell is a high-energy defender who is capable of playing alongside a point guard who needs the ball in his hand.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Kai Jones, PF, Texas

Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo are free agents after this season. The Hornets need to add to the frontcourt. Kai Jones is not a true center, but at 6-foot-11 he would help bring some size to Charlotte.

12. San Antonio Spurs

Josh Giddey, G/F, Adelaide

Josh Giddey is one of the most interesting prospects in this draft. He’s a tall wing who can score, rebound, and handle the ball. He seems like the kind of player who would thrive in San Antonio’s egalitarian offense.

13. Indiana Pacers

James Bouknight, SG, UConn

James Bouknight is a scorer’s scorer. That is a skill that will never go out of style in the NBA. The Pacers add some scoring punch by taking Bouknight here.

14. Memphis Grizzlies

Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

The Grizzlies have a promising young core centered around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Franz Wagner is a deadly shooter with some creativity off the wing. He would be a nice addition to Memphis.

15. Washington Wizards

Cam Thomas, G, LSU

Cam Thomas has a ton of upside as a scorer and the Wizards love to score. Washington could use another scoring guard to join Russell Westbrook in the backcourt.

16. Boston Celtics

Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

Jalen Johnson is another intriguing prospect in this draft. The Celtics love to stockpile athletic wings who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. Johnson fits that profile.

17. Golden State Warriors

Jared Butler, PG, Baylor

Jared Butler won’t be taking Stephen Curry’s spot in the lineup anytime soon, but he’s the type of poised point guard who can make an immediate impact as a rookie. Golden State could use some help on their second unit.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat)

Alperen Sengun, F/C, Besikitas

Oklahoma City has so many picks over the next few years that they can afford to take big swings. Alperen Sengun is playing at an extremely high level for Besikitas in Turkey right now.

19. New York Knicks

Usman Garuba, F/C, Real Madrid

The Knicks don’t have a glaring need in the frontcourt at the moment, but Usman Garuba is worth investing in. He has the potential to be a disruptive force as a small-ball center.

20. Atlanta Hawks

Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford

Ziaire Williams has tremendous upside as a scorer. He can create his own shot and get to the rim, but his shooting will need to improve at the next level. The Hawks will say the risk is worth the reward.

21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks)

Chris Duarte, G, Oregon

Rookies aren’t going to be given anything by Tom Thibodeau and his staff. If they want playing time, they will have to earn it. Chris Duarte seems like the type of tough defender who can win some playing time on a Thibs-coached team.

22. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers)

Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn

This might feel like a strange pick considering the fact that the Rockets went with Cade Cunningham first overall, but in truth, Cunningham can play alongside anyone. Cooper has tremendous upside as a scorer.

23. Los Angeles Lakers

Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee

Jaden Springer is the type of NBA-ready player that the Lakers could use next year. He shot 43.5% from three during his lone season with the Volunteers.

24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks)

Greg Brown, PF, Texas

Greg Brown showcased insane athleticism during his one year at Texas. He still needs to smooth out the rough edges of his game, but the Rockets are in a position to take on a high-upside player with this pick.

25. Los Angeles Clippers

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

Perhaps this is my east coast bias talking, but Villanova always produces quality players in the first round. It’s a winning program that produces winning players. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s pedigree and versatility make him a great fit for any contender.

26. Denver Nuggets

Joel Ayayi, G, Gonzaga

Joel Ayayi is similar to Robinson-Earl. He comes from a winning program, has some versatility, and should be able to fill a role on a winning team.

27. Brooklyn Nets

Tre Mann, PG, Florida

With Spencer Dinwiddie potentially leaving in free agency, the Nets are in need of a backup point guard. Tre Mann has the poise and offensive ability to lead a second unit.

28. Philadelphia 76ers

Day’Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina

Dwight Howard is usually a one-and-done wherever he goes. Philly is going to need a backup center and Day’Ron Sharpe can be a good change of pace off the bench.

29. Phoenix Suns

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu was fantastic for Illinois last season. He’s great with the ball in his hands and improved his three-point shooting dramatically this past season. If he can knock down shots, he should have a long career.

30. Utah Jazz

Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

Charles Bassey is a big, bruising center who averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds in his junior season at Western Kentucky. Utah could stand to add some depth to the frontcourt.

*draft order via Tankathon*