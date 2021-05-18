Mets make a trade for depth with injuries an increasing issue.

With Kevin Pillar landing on the IL after taking a fastball to the face on Monday night, the Mets were in desperate need of depth on their major league roster.

Tuesday afternoon, they made a deal to bring in a veteran who was in New York a couple short years ago.

The Mets have reportedly acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs for cash.

Maybin spent the 2019 season with the Yankees and played fairly well. In 2020, however, he slashed .247/.307/.387 over 31 games split between the Tigers and Cubs.

He has not appeared in a major league game yet this season.

Maybin was released by the Cubs on March 27 but signed a new minor league deal with the club the next day.

Originally the 10th overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Tigers, Maybin has a .700 career OPS in 1,153 career regular season games.