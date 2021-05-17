Is anyone left to fill out a lineup for the suddenly struggling Mets?

At the end of the last business week a few short days ago we felt pretty good about the state of affairs with New York’s National League ballclub. But the injury list added a few more names over the weekend and we’re now looking at a Mets team that has lost three in a row.

We are banged up here . It’s going to be a tough stretch here . We will get through this . Keep the faith — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) May 17, 2021

The Mets start a huge series in Atlanta against Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves on Monday evening. How will they keep up offensively with the Braves’ stacked lineup? And can the Mets’ pitching keep them alive until the bats return? We’ve got some huge questions that need answers as the Mets try to hang onto first place this week.

And they’ll open the week in front of a national television audience. Tonight’s game is on ESPN.

Game Info

New York Mets (18-16) @ Atlanta Braves (19-21)

Monday, May 17, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA)

vs.

Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA)

Odds

Mets Lineup

Braves Lineup

Back home at Truist Park tonight at 7:10! Presented by @TruistNews | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/2n8sTSn6cr — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 17, 2021