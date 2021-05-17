The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but playoff tickets won’t come cheap.

There are plenty of fans out there who want to be in Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be financially feasible for most regular Joes.

Knicks playoff tickets are going for close to $1,000 per seat on secondary ticket markets like SeatGeek and VividSeats. This shouldn’t come as a surprise given the fact that MSG is still operating at reduced capacity.

During these playoff games, 50% of seating will be reserved for vaccinated people per New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Congrats to the @nyknicks & @BrooklynNets on making the playoffs! At playoff games, at least 50% of seating will be for vaccinated people. In unvaccinated section, masks & social distancing will be required. Teams can decide how much of stadium will be a vaccinated section. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2021

In fact, if these ticket prices stay around $1,000 each, it might even be cheaper to fly down to Atlanta for a game. The cheapest tickets for Game 3 in State Farm Arena are around $125 each. There are round-trip flights from Newark, NJ to Atlanta for around $100 for anyone willing to travel on Spirit Airlines.

Of course, tickets have yet to officially go on sale through the NBA or the Knicks, but the early numbers indicate that it’s going to cost a pretty penny to get to a playoff game. This shouldn’t come as a surprise given the excitement around the Knicks right now.

The schedule for the playoffs is not out yet. The NBA is waiting for the play-in tournament to conclude before setting dates and times for the first round of the playoffs. ESNY will provide scheduling updates as they occur.