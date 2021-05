ALL RISE!

On Monday afternoon, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was named the American League Player of the Week.

Judge went to work at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles, putting up enormous numbers over the course of the week. The Yankees will need him to stay hot with Giancarlo Stanton going on the IL earlier on Monday.

The Judge had a giant week at the plate. #AllRise for the AL Player of the Week 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vsvng89Bzm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 17, 2021