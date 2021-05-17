Stanton will be out of action this week.

On Monday the Yankees announced outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 5/14) with a left quad strain.

The club recalled Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Stanton is tied for 13th in the American League with nine home runs. He has a .882 OPS and has driven in 24 runs in 33 games to start the season.