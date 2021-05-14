The Mets are on a roll and have won seven straight. Will they continue this dominance against the Rays Friday night?
Look no further, the Mets are red-hot.
Following a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Amazins hosted the Orioles for a two-game series at Citi Field this past Tuesday and Wednesday. After Patrick Mazeika drove in another game-winning run on Tuesday, New York didn’t seem to have many issues the following afternoon. Taijuan Walker gave up just four hits and one earned run through seven innings while Dom Smith was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the 7-1 victory.
Now, the Mets will embark on a nine-game road trip beginning with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Game Info
New York Mets (18-13) @ Tampa Bay Rays (20-19)
Friday, May 14, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.54 ERA)
vs.
Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.37 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7.0
Mets +1.5
Mets Lineup
Rays Lineup
