David Quinn
(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Rangers are making significant changes behind the bench.

Tab Bamford

The New York Rangers are in full-blown change mode right now. After completely overhauling the front office already, there will be new voices leading the blueshirts next season.

Larry Brooks broke the news on Wednesday morning.

The Rangers finished the season 27-23-6 (60 points) in fifth place in the East Division, missing the playoffs.

Goalie Coach Benoit Allaire and Skill Development Coach Marc Ciaccio will reportedly remain with team. All other assistant coaches have also been dismissed.

Quinn took over as the Rangers’ head coach before the 2018-19 season after five successful seasons at Boston University. He leaves the Rangers after compiling a 96-87-25 record.

The Rangers made a brief appearance in the playoffs in the bubble after last season but were eliminated in the first round. They failed to make the postseason in Quinn’s other two seasons as head coach.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU