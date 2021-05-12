The Rangers are making significant changes behind the bench.

The New York Rangers are in full-blown change mode right now. After completely overhauling the front office already, there will be new voices leading the blueshirts next season.

OFFICIAL: #NYR President and General Manager Chris Drury has announced that Rangers Head Coach David Quinn and Assistant Coaches David Oliver, Jacques Martin and Greg Brown have been relieved of their coaching duties. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 12, 2021

Larry Brooks broke the news on Wednesday morning.

The Rangers finished the season 27-23-6 (60 points) in fifth place in the East Division, missing the playoffs.

Goalie Coach Benoit Allaire and Skill Development Coach Marc Ciaccio will reportedly remain with team. All other assistant coaches have also been dismissed.

Quinn took over as the Rangers’ head coach before the 2018-19 season after five successful seasons at Boston University. He leaves the Rangers after compiling a 96-87-25 record.

The Rangers made a brief appearance in the playoffs in the bubble after last season but were eliminated in the first round. They failed to make the postseason in Quinn’s other two seasons as head coach.