Matt Harvey will take the mound at Citi Field on Wednesday. But he’ll be wearing a different orange.

Over the last week and a half, the talk around the Mets has been the current two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. But not because John Means’ first start after his no-hitter against the Mariners was in Queens.

Because Matt Harvey will make his first start against the Mets since being traded in 2018 on Wednesday,

Harvey’s journey to where he is today has been a tumultuous one. After heading to the Reds in the trade for Devin Mesaraco, the former all-star bounced around between the Angels and Royals, where his ERA stayed above 7.00 over two seasons.

Harvey joined the Orioles on a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training before the 2021 season. He impressed the O’s staff enough to make the Opening Day roster.

Love him or hate him, Mets fans must respect him. The 2013 All-Star game starter at Citi Field was a key piece to the Mets 2015 NL Championship run. Defying his Tommy John recovery and innings limit suggestion, Harvey made key starts down the stretch and in the playoffs.

During his time in Queens, Harvey sported a record of 34-37, with a 3.66 ERA. Before there was the “deGrom run support” it was Harvey Day in Queens, where the Mets offense (which was really, REALLY bad at the time) would put up a run or two before the bullpen would cough the lead up.

Either way, Harvey has rejuvenated his career in Baltimore. He has started this season well, sporting a comfortable 3.60 ERA in the early stages of the season.

Once a power pitcher, Harvey’s velocity has decreased significantly. He sits around 94-96 on his fastball, and must rely on off-speed pitches to fool batters, where just a few years ago, his bread and butter was his overpowering fastball.

Although the Dark Knight returns to Queens in a different Black and Orange, he should receive a standing ovation from the Mets faithful this afternoon.