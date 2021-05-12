The Mets conclude their two-game series against the Orioles with a 12:10 ET matchup on Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Mazeika strikes again.

On Tuesday night, the Mets extended their winning streak to six games with a walk-off RBI from the pinch-hitting catcher to defeat the Orioles by a score of 3-2. New York will thus look to go for their second consecutive sweep (and seventh straight victory) against the O’s at 12:10 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon.

Who will take the mound for Baltimore?

None other than the Dark Knight: Matt Harvey himself.

Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (16-20) @ New York Mets (17-13)

Tuesday, May 12, 2021 – 12:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (2-1, 2.38 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

TBD

Orioles Lineup

TBD