The Mets centerfielder went for it last night.

If you were watching the New York Mets game on Tuesday night, or saw the highlights, you woke up this morning wondering how Albert Almora, Jr. was feeling after trying to make a spectacular catch.

Albert Almora Jr. just hit the center field wall as hard as you can possibly imagine going for this ball that turned into a triple pic.twitter.com/shawB7Wr3p — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 12, 2021

After the game, Almora shared his feelings on the play.

I caught it… — Albert Almora Jr. (@albertalmora) May 12, 2021