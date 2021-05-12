The 2021 NFL schedule release is right around the corner. When will the release occur and what can we expect from it?

It’s finally here.

After witnessing the big moves of the free agency period, the trades between numerous teams, and the sensational 2021 NFL Draft, we’ve finally arrived at the point of the offseason when the league reveals the new regular-season schedule.

And this one will be the biggest yet.

For the first time in the history of this league, all teams will take part in a 17-game regular-season schedule. It’s the first time the regular-season slate has been expanded since 1978, when the schedule enlarged from 14 to 16 games for each organization.

The schedule release is a legitimate event; one in which we can formulate predictions for how our teams will perform the upcoming season.

So when will the release actually occur? What can we expect from it?

2021 NFL Schedule Release Date and Time

The NFL will be releasing the schedule Wednesday night (May 12) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

2021 NFL Schedule Release TV Info

The “Schedule Release ’21” show will broadcast on NFL Network, NFL.com, and the official NFL mobile app. According to the Around the NFL staff, the program will provide analysis on the best head-to-head matchups, every prime-time game, and each division.

2021 NFL Schedule Important Dates

Thursday, Sept. 9 — First official regular-season matchup hosted by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champs.

Sunday, Sept. 12 — First Sunday slate of games for the 2021 NFL season.

Saturday, Jan. 15/Sunday, Jan. 16 — NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 22/Sunday, Jan. 23 — NFL Divisional Round

Sunday, Jan. 30 — NFC and AFC Championship Games

Sunday, Feb. 6 — 2022 NFL Pro Bowl (Las Vegas, NV)

Sunday, Feb. 13 — Super Bowl 56 (Los Angeles, CA)

Giants 2021 Opponents

Dates and times will be revealed Wednesday night; most opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2020 regular season.

Home

Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Away

Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins (17th game)

Jets 2021 Opponents

Dates and times will be revealed Wednesday night; most opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2020 regular season.

Home

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles (17th game)

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers