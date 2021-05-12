The 2021 NFL schedule release is right around the corner. When will the release occur and what can we expect from it?
It’s finally here.
After witnessing the big moves of the free agency period, the trades between numerous teams, and the sensational 2021 NFL Draft, we’ve finally arrived at the point of the offseason when the league reveals the new regular-season schedule.
And this one will be the biggest yet.
For the first time in the history of this league, all teams will take part in a 17-game regular-season schedule. It’s the first time the regular-season slate has been expanded since 1978, when the schedule enlarged from 14 to 16 games for each organization.
The schedule release is a legitimate event; one in which we can formulate predictions for how our teams will perform the upcoming season.
So when will the release actually occur? What can we expect from it?
2021 NFL Schedule Release Date and Time
The NFL will be releasing the schedule Wednesday night (May 12) at 8:00 p.m. ET.
2021 NFL Schedule Release TV Info
The “Schedule Release ’21” show will broadcast on NFL Network, NFL.com, and the official NFL mobile app. According to the Around the NFL staff, the program will provide analysis on the best head-to-head matchups, every prime-time game, and each division.
2021 NFL Schedule Important Dates
Thursday, Sept. 9 — First official regular-season matchup hosted by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champs.
Sunday, Sept. 12 — First Sunday slate of games for the 2021 NFL season.
Saturday, Jan. 15/Sunday, Jan. 16 — NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, Jan. 22/Sunday, Jan. 23 — NFL Divisional Round
Sunday, Jan. 30 — NFC and AFC Championship Games
Sunday, Feb. 6 — 2022 NFL Pro Bowl (Las Vegas, NV)
Sunday, Feb. 13 — Super Bowl 56 (Los Angeles, CA)
Giants 2021 Opponents
Dates and times will be revealed Wednesday night; most opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2020 regular season.
Home
- Washington Football Team
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys
- Los Angeles Rams
- Carolina Panthers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
Away
- Washington Football Team
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys
- Chicago Bears
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins (17th game)
Jets 2021 Opponents
Dates and times will be revealed Wednesday night; most opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2020 regular season.
Home
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles (17th game)
Away
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
