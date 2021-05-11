Tom Terrific will be honored in 2022.

On Tuesday evening the New York Mets made a significant announcement. The planned statue of Tom Seaver will now be unveiled on Opening Day of the 2022 season.

Tuesday also happens to be the 49th anniversary of Seaver picking up his 100th career win in a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

From the release:

“We are excited to unveil this one-of-a-kind tribute to Tom, but it has to be right,” said Mets Team President Sandy Alderson. “Given delays related to the pandemic, the artist asked for additional time to complete his work. After conferring with the Seaver family, we made the decision to unveil the statue on Opening Day 2022.”

The Seaver family said, “We are excited to celebrate the unveiling with more fans at Citi Field in 2022 and know that Tom would be proud.”