Noah Syndergaard has yet to take the mound this season, but when he provides his thoughts on the current state of baseball, we certainly listen.

In a feature story done by GQ’s Clay Skipper, the Mets right-hander was asked about how he portrays himself on social media. In the past, Thor hasn’t shied away from including himself in exchanges with other players — an interaction that stood out to Skipper was the one Noah had with star Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer back in February.

Ultimately, the 28-year-old thinks it’s all beneficial for today’s game and believes there should be more of these moments.

“It’s fun, but we’re also competitive beings competing at the highest level. So we’re always looking for a way to get the edge on our competition, whether it’s to distract him in some form or fashion,” he said. “But I think it’s great for baseball, and I think the fans really enjoy it. It’s exciting. People are able to see both of our personalities. I think baseball has gotten soft, too. I think there should be some more shit-talking.”

The Bauer-Syndergaard exchange stems from when the former was offering a signed Mets hat via his official website before he decided to pass on signing with New York to ink a lucrative deal with the Dodgers. Following the decision to join Los Angeles, Bauer apologized to Mets fans and noted he would be donating to numerous New York-based charities.

to the following New York-based nonprofits:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC @BBBSNYC

STEM Kids NYC @stemkidsnyc

The Get Schooled Foundation @getschooled

Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens @vbgcq I look forward to my next visit to Citi Field and hope to hear you just as — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 8, 2021

And then he said……”I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!” https://t.co/Kxkje5Uqn2 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 20, 2021

Syndergaard mentioned he “wouldn’t really call it beef” when Skipper asked if that’s what he has with Bauer.

Thor has yet to take part in any game this season and hasn’t pitched since the 2019 campaign — he’s still recovering from last year’s Tommy John surgery and could return to the mound next month.