The Mets commence a two-game home series with the visiting Orioles at Citi Field Tuesday night.

And all of a sudden, the Mets are red hot.

It no longer matters whether it was a rat or raccoon inside the Citi Field tunnel Friday night — what matters is that the Mets have won five straight, a streak that culminated with this past weekend’s three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.

The Amazins will look to continue this great run with home victories over the Baltimore Orioles on both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-19) @ New York Mets (16-13)
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.12 ERA)
vs.
Orioles: John Meanes (4-0, 1.37 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.0
Mets -1.5

