Tim Tebow will be reuniting with his former collegiate head coach, Urban Meyer, as a new member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tim Tebow is back. Yes, you read that right.

The former Florida Gators quarterback, Mets prospect, and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will be returning to the NFL for the first time since the 2015 preseason when he underwent a short-lived tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles (he was also with the Jets prior to that in 2012).

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the man himself to a one-year contract. The Jaguars’ current head coach, Urban Meyer, was Tebow’s collegiate head coach.

Tebow is not set to play quarterback, but instead, take on a tight end role as he works to make the final roster ahead of the 2021 regular season.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Following the conclusion of his aforementioned tenure with Philly, Tebow expressed an interest in a professional baseball career and subsequently signed a minor league deal with the Mets in September 2016. Although he never reached the majors, Tebow earned a spot on multiple Mets spring training rosters before retiring from baseball in February of this year.

While many believed that was the end of Tebow in any professional sport, that obviously will not be the case as of right now.

It’s very much unclear if Tebow will make the team and it may set a bad precedent if he earns a roster spot after not playing in a professional regular-season game in nearly nine years when there are many young players busting their behinds to make the team and live out their football dreams.

It’s too early to tell how Tebow will fare. But once training camp and the preseason roll around, things should become interesting for both the 2010 first-round draft pick and Urban Meyer’s new team.