LeBron James has missed significant time with injuries this year, but he plans to return to the court on Tuesday vs. the New York Knicks.

LeBron James has only played in two games since March 21, but he is planning on making his triumphant return on Tuesday night. It just so happens that his Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks in the STAPLES Center on Tuesday.

Lakers star LeBron James is targeting Tuesday vs. New York for return to the lineup from sore right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. If not Tuesday, Wednesday vs. Houston is possible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

This puts the Knicks in a tough position. New York is holding onto a razor-thin lead for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and every game matters.

However, the Knicks should feel comfortable about avoiding the play-in tournament. They hold a two-game lead over the Boston Celtics. New York can clinch a top-six seed with a win over Boston in this season’s final game. The Knicks and Celtics split the season series 1-1 so far. The winner will have the tiebreaker in the event that they finish with the same record.

The Lakers are not so lucky. The defending champions are in seventh in the Western Conference and might be matched up with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game. Of course, the Lakers would likely advance out of a play-in tournament, but that would mean they have less time to rest for the playoffs.

LeBron has already voiced his distaste for the play-in tournament. It shouldn’t come as a shock that he is trying to return to the floor to help his team avoid a potential play-in fate.