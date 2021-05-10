Jacob deGrom
Al Bello/Getty Images

No structural damage, but the Mets are being cautious.

Tab Bamford

On Monday the New York Mets announced the MRI on ace Jacob deGrom did not find structural damage. The club does plan on placing him on the injured list, however.

deGrom left his start on Sunday after five innings and was scratched earlier in the week in St. Louis.

