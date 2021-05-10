No structural damage, but the Mets are being cautious.

On Monday the New York Mets announced the MRI on ace Jacob deGrom did not find structural damage. The club does plan on placing him on the injured list, however.

So, again, an exhale for deGrom, who has frequently missed 1-2 starts over the past few years due to back, neck, elbow and side issues. They've never proven serious before. It's entirely possible deGrom misses just one start again, and returns during the 5/21 series in Miami. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 10, 2021

deGrom left his start on Sunday after five innings and was scratched earlier in the week in St. Louis.