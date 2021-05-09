As fans return to the ballpark this summer, ESNY went to Citi Field to give you a few tips on what to look for when going to a Mets game this year.

After the COVID-19 pandemic deemed going to baseball games unsafe, fans have been fighting to get back in the stands to support their favorite teams ever since.

Now, with the parks open and vaccines rolling out, more and more people are interested in going to Mets games.

Yet checking off the boxes for Citi Field’s COVID safety protocols can be pretty daunting, and after going to almost every home game so far I think I finally have it down pat.

So here are some tips and tricks to make your visit to Citi Field smoother so you can enjoy watching the New York Mets without a hitch!

1. Make sure your test or vaccine is within the timeframe for entry

In order to attend a game patrons need a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the start of the game, or a negative rapid test result within 6 hours of the start of the game.

If you have been vaccinated, the final dose has to be more than two weeks before the day of the game.

Here’s a great resource that the Mets have provided to see when you should have your results depending on which game you are attending!

2. Keep a picture of your vaccine card on your phone

If you are indeed fully vaccinated, don’t risk losing your vaccine card! Citi Field accepts pictures of the card for verification!

3. Wear a Mask NOT a Gator!

I have seen many fans handed a surgical mask upon getting their temperature checked as Citi Field does not allow Gators. You’re more than welcome to put your favorite gator (preferably Mets-themed) over your mask.

But a mask is a must-have in order to enter the park!

4. NO BACKPACKS!!!!!

This has been a rule since 2019 but many people seem to forget it.

Citi Field is not allowing anyone in with a backpack. Furthermore, check online to make sure the size of your bag is under the limit.

5. If you don’t have a bag, just take everything out of your pockets

The Mets have installed new types of metal detectors that won’t go off for your wallet, phone, or keys! Just take everything out of your pockets, raise your arms and walk through!

6. Leave your cash at home

The park has gone cashless this season as a way to minimize exposure between attendants and patrons. There are kiosks that you may deposit cash into for a prepaid gift card but you cannot pay anywhere in the park (including parking) with it.

Citi Field accepts apple pay as well as mobile ordering.

7. Make sure to wear your mask when not eating (above your nose)

I have seen countless people called out by staff members for not correctly wearing their masks or not wearing their masks at all.

Save yourself the embarrassment and just wear your mask, it’s not for you it’s for other people.

8. Skip the line and bring a bottle of water!

Each Citi Field patron is allowed to bring one unopened water bottle 20 oz or less as well as a soft children’s juice box as long as neither are frozen.

9. Make sure to check LIRR train times (if applicable)

If you’re planning on taking the Long Island Railroad, make sure to check train times around the 7th inning.

The times have not been matching up well lately with the end of games especially during games that have lower run support.

10. Enjoy your time at the park!!!

The only stressful aspect of going to a Mets game should be whether they’re going to win or not!

It may seem intimidating to make sure you’re following all of the safety guidelines, but as long as you prepare it really shouldn’t be that bad.

Make sure to have fun during your time at the park and cheer on our guys in the orange and blue!