After splitting in St. Louis, the New York Mets come home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Mets are looking for a Mother’s Day sweep that would help them move to three games over .500 before their off-day on Monday. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are looking to avoid the sweep with at least one win in New York.

Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-18) @ New York Mets (15-13)

Sunday, May 9, 2021 – 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51)

vs.

Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-1, 4.91)

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

#Mets Lineup 05/09/21 1. Jeff McNeil 2B

2. Francisco Lindor SS

3. Michael Conforto RF

4. Pete Alonso 1B

5. Dominic Smith LF

6. Kevin Pillar CF

7. Jonathan Villar 3B

8. James McCann C

9. Jacob deGrom P Starting Pitcher : Jacob deGrom — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 9, 2021

Diamondbacks Lineup

#Diamondbacks Lineup 05/09/21 1. Pavin Smith 1B

2. Josh Rojas RF

3. Josh VanMeter 2B

4. David Peralta LF

5. Stephen Vogt C

6. Eduardo Escobar 3B

7. Nick Ahmed SS

8. Daulton Varsho CF

9. Riley Smith P Starting Pitcher : Riley Smith — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 9, 2021