Courtesy Twitter: @mets

After splitting in St. Louis, the New York Mets come home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Mets are looking for a Mother’s Day sweep that would help them move to three games over .500 before their off-day on Monday. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are looking to avoid the sweep with at least one win in New York.

Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-18) @ New York Mets (15-13)
Sunday, May 9, 2021 – 1:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51)
vs.
Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-1, 4.91)

Odds

Over/Under: 7
Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

Diamondbacks Lineup

