After splitting in St. Louis, the New York Mets come home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Mets are looking for a Mother’s Day sweep that would help them move to three games over .500 before their off-day on Monday. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are looking to avoid the sweep with at least one win in New York.
Game Info
Arizona Diamondbacks (15-18) @ New York Mets (15-13)
Sunday, May 9, 2021 – 1:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51)
vs.
Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-1, 4.91)
Odds
Over/Under: 7
Mets -1.5
Mets Lineup
#Mets Lineup 05/09/21
1. Jeff McNeil 2B
2. Francisco Lindor SS
3. Michael Conforto RF
4. Pete Alonso 1B
5. Dominic Smith LF
6. Kevin Pillar CF
7. Jonathan Villar 3B
8. James McCann C
9. Jacob deGrom P
Starting Pitcher : Jacob deGrom
— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 9, 2021
Diamondbacks Lineup
#Diamondbacks Lineup 05/09/21
1. Pavin Smith 1B
2. Josh Rojas RF
3. Josh VanMeter 2B
4. David Peralta LF
5. Stephen Vogt C
6. Eduardo Escobar 3B
7. Nick Ahmed SS
8. Daulton Varsho CF
9. Riley Smith P
Starting Pitcher : Riley Smith
— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 9, 2021
