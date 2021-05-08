After splitting in St. Louis, the New York Mets come home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After a fiery win on Friday night, the Mets are looking to add to their three-game winning streak. Despite the reported dust-up between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, the Mets seem to be gaining some momentum.

Tommy Hunter is set to take the mound against Merrill Kelly. This isn’t exactly deGrom vs. Bumgarner, but that could mean we see plenty of offense.

Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-16) @ New York Mets (13-13)

Saturday, May 8, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Tommy Hunter (1 G, 2 IP)

vs.

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79)

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

#Mets Lineup 05/08/21 1. Jeff McNeil 2B

2. Francisco Lindor SS

3. Michael Conforto RF

4. Pete Alonso 1B

5. Dominic Smith LF

6. Kevin Pillar CF

7. Jonathan Villar 3B

8. James McCann C

9. Tommy Hunter P

Diamondbacks Lineup

#Diamondbacks Lineup 05/08/21 1. Carson Kelly C

2. Josh Rojas RF

3. Christian Walker 1B

4. David Peralta LF

5. Asdrubal Cabrera 3B

6. Eduardo Escobar 2B

7. Nick Ahmed SS

8. Tim Locastro CF

9. Merrill Kelly P