After splitting in St. Louis, the New York Mets come home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After a fiery win on Friday night, the Mets are looking to add to their three-game winning streak. Despite the reported dust-up between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, the Mets seem to be gaining some momentum.

Tommy Hunter is set to take the mound against Merrill Kelly. This isn’t exactly deGrom vs. Bumgarner, but that could mean we see plenty of offense.

Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-16) @ New York Mets (13-13)
Saturday, May 8, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Tommy Hunter (1 G, 2 IP)
vs.
Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79)

Odds

Over/Under: 7
Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

Diamondbacks Lineup

