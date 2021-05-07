New York was well represented on Forbes’ annual top 50 list of most valuable sports franchises.

On Friday, Forbes released its rankings of the 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world. Predictably, New York teams were well represented. There were a few surprises on the list, however.

The Dallas Cowboys ranked number one. Not a huge surprise there.

The New York Yankees ranked second in the world with an estimated value of $5.25 billion, a reported five-year increase of 54 percent. They took the top spot among Major League Baseball franchises.

The top spot in the NBA went to the New York Knicks who ranked third overall. Forbes estimates the value of the Knicks at $5 billion, a five-year increase of 67 percent.

The New York Giants ranked ninth overall and third in the NFL (New England ranked eighth). The Giants estimated valuation was $4.3 billion, an increase of 54 percent over the past five years.

The New York Jets ranked 17th on the list at $3.55 billion, just behind the LA Dodgers on the list. The Jets’ valuation increased 37 percent over the past five years.

The Brooklyn Nets ranked 40th on the list at $2.65 billion, an increase of 56 percent over the past five years.

The New York Mets were tied for 47th on the list with an estimated value of $2.45 billion, a five-year increase of 48 percent. Steve Cohen bought the team for $2.42 billion in 2020.

A huge surprise came in at sixth overall in the world and second in the NBA: the Golden State Warriors. The fightin’ Steph Curries had an estimated valuation of $4.7 billion, a five-year increase of 147 percent. They edged out the LA Lakers ($4.6 billion).

No NHL team made the top 50 in the world.