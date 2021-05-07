After splitting in St. Louis, the New York Mets come home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We’ve been desperately waiting for Francisco Lindor’s offense to show up and Thursday may have been a good sign of things to come. He got on base four times (including three walks) and scored a run. Hopefully this starts a hot streak for the financial face of the franchise.

The Mets come home to face a Diamondbacks team that, like the Mets, is hovering around .500 this season. David Peterson will look to get on track in an evening start at Citi Field.

Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-16) @ New York Mets (13-13)

Friday, May 7, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.81 ERA)

vs.

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.48 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

TBD

Diamondbacks Lineup

TBD